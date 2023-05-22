 Back To Top
National

N. Korea celebrates completion of building more new homes in Pyongyang

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2023 - 09:22       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 09:22
This photo, released Monday, shows a bird's-eye view of the Taephyong district in Pyongyang, where the North has completed the construction of new homes. (KCNA)
North Korea has held a ceremony to mark the completion of building another housing district in Pyongyang as part of the country's project to construct 50,000 units of new homes in the capital by 2025, state media reported Monday.

The North held the ceremony to celebrate the completion of the construction of new residential areas in the Taephyong district in Pyongyang on Sunday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The Taephyong district in western Pyongyang is located near Mangyongdae, the birthplace of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung, also the grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong-un.

"In the Taephyong district, multi-story, high-rise houses are located harmoniously in various forms, and schools, clinics and various service facilities are placed to ensure residents' convenience as much as possible," the KCNA said. The report did not disclose the number of housing units built.

At a key party congress in January 2021, North Korea unveiled a five-year project to build 50,000 new homes in Pyongyang by 2025, or 10,000 units each year.

The housing project is being driven by the North's leader Kim to produce economic achievements and improve people's lives amid economic hardships from sanctions and COVID-19 border restrictions.

Last year, the North built 10,000 apartments and an 80-floor skyscraper in the Songsin and Songhwa areas. It also completed the first stage of the housing project in the Hwasong district by building another 10,000 units of homes. (Yonhap)

