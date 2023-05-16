 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases climb to over 20,000 amid eased restrictions

By Yonhap
Published : May 16, 2023 - 10:02       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 10:02
The central shopping district of Myeongdong, Seoul, is busy with visitors last Sunday. (Yonhap)
The central shopping district of Myeongdong, Seoul, is busy with visitors last Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose to over 20,000 on Tuesday, as the country ended almost all antivirus restrictions to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic of the past three years.

The country reported 23,680 cases, including 34 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,438,960, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Tuesday's tally was slightly higher than the 21,681 cases the country reported a week ago. The corresponding figure was 15,736 two weeks.

It was the largest daily figure since Jan. 27, when the country reported 31,695 new COVID-19 cases.

For the last 10 days, the average infection cases were 18,812.

The country added 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,623. The fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 150, same as the previous day, the KDCA said.

The country is set to lower the national crisis level for COVID-19 to "alert" from "serious" in June and remove most antivirus measures after the World Health Organization declared the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114