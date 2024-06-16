Popular TV series, movies cross borders in remakes

Most Popular
Popular TV series, movies cross borders in remakesBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 16, 2024 - 14:19
Popular intellectual properties transcend borders, as seen in widely beloved content in Korea remade to cater to global audiences -- as well as the reverse.
JTBC hit series "Sky Castle" will be remade into a Japanese series of the same name to be telecast by TV Asahi Corp., one of Japan's largest private broadcasters.
The Korean drama series narrates the story of ambitious women who resort to extraordinary measures for their children be accepted into prestigious universities.
According to SLL, the content production company behind the original series, while the Korean series focused on children attempting to meet the qualifications needed for elite universities, the Japanese series will center on children striving to pass high school entrance exams.
The narrative shift reflects Japan's educational system, where the challenges of admission to prestigious high schools are more difficult than those for universities, according to SLL.
In the main lead role, Matsushita Nao -- well known for hit Japanese series "Get Ready!" -- will portray the role Yum Jung-ah took on in the original series. Yum was Han Seo-jin in the original series, a headstrong mother determined to send her daughter to the nation's top university.
Koyuki Matsuyama, who shot to international stardom after starring with Tom Cruise in “Last Samurai" (2003), will take on the role played by Kim Seo-hyung, who depicted an admissions coordinator hired by the mothers.
The new series, which marks the first collaboration between SLL and TV Asahi since a memorandum of understanding signed in May, is set to air its first episode in July.
One of the most successful Korean romance films, "Classic" (2003) will be remade into a Taiwanese film under the title "Our Destiny."
"Classic," which featured top actors Son Ye-jin, Cho Seung-woo and Zo In-sung in main lead roles, garnered nationwide popularity upon its release for its detailed portrayal of love, aided by legendary tracks such as "Me to You, You to Me" by Jatanpung.
The Taiwanese remake is on track to be released in 2025, having started shooting earlier this month.
Vanda Margraf, who starred in Taiwanese blockbuster "Ip Man 4: The Finale" (2019), takes on the lead role previously portrayed by Son.
Going the opposite way, Taiwanese romance "You Are the Apple of My Eye" (2011) is to be remade in Korea.
The Taiwanese film narrates the story of a group of close friends who develop a crush on a popular female student named Shen Jiayi.
K-pop idols take on starring roles, as Jung Jin-young from the Korean boy band B1A4 and Kim Da-hyun from Twice portray Jin-woo and Seon-ah, respectively. Jin-woo is a mischievous prankster who gathers the courage to confess his feelings to Seon-ah, whom he has a crush on.
The Korean film, which also started shooting this month, has yet to set a release date.
"Secret" (2007), the highest-grossing Taiwanese film in South Korea after selling 170,000 tickets nationwide in 2008, is also set for a local adaptation.
The original film narrates the story of a piano prodigy who encounters a mysterious girl after transferring to a prestigious music school.
The Korean version, titled "Secret: Untold Melody," will star Doh Kyung-soo of EXO as the male lead and Won Jin-a as the female lead, narrating the stories that unfold as Doh's character, a musically gifted student, encounters the character portrayed by Won at university.
Directed by Seo Yoo-min, who made her directorial debut with the thriller "Recalled" (2021), "Secret: Untold Melody" is to be released in the later this year.
