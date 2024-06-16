Popular TV series, movies cross borders in remakes

Popular intellectual properties transcend borders, as seen in widely beloved content in Korea remade to cater to global audiences -- as well as the reverse.

JTBC hit series "Sky Castle" will be remade into a Japanese series of the same name to be telecast by TV Asahi Corp., one of Japan's largest private broadcasters.

The Korean drama series narrates the story of ambitious women who resort to extraordinary measures for their children be accepted into prestigious universities.

According to SLL, the content production company behind the original series, while the Korean series focused on children attempting to meet the qualifications needed for elite universities, the Japanese series will center on children striving to pass high school entrance exams.

The narrative shift reflects Japan's educational system, where the challenges of admission to prestigious high schools are more difficult than those for universities, according to SLL.

In the main lead role, Matsushita Nao -- well known for hit Japanese series "Get Ready!" -- will portray the role Yum Jung-ah took on in the original series. Yum was Han Seo-jin in the original series, a headstrong mother determined to send her daughter to the nation's top university.

Koyuki Matsuyama, who shot to international stardom after starring with Tom Cruise in “Last Samurai" (2003), will take on the role played by Kim Seo-hyung, who depicted an admissions coordinator hired by the mothers.

The new series, which marks the first collaboration between SLL and TV Asahi since a memorandum of understanding signed in May, is set to air its first episode in July.