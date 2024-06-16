How Korean convenience stores became big names in Central Asia

The first CU stores in Kazakhstan opened within a shopping complex in Almaty in March. (BGF Retail)

South Korean convenience store operators facing a saturated market at home are now eyeing expansion overseas, especially in Southeast and Central Asia where rapid economic growth and the popularity of Korean content are leading to a growing demand for Korean-style comprehensive convenience stores.

Currently, the nation’s top two chains, BGF Retail and GS25, operate a combined 1,168 convenience stores overseas. While GS25 operates 573 namesake stores in Vietnam and Mongolia, BGF Retail has 543 CU stores in Mongolia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. Their smaller rival, Emart24, owned by Shinsegae Group, also runs 52 stores in Malaysia.

The companies say they are expanding their presence in the Central Asian market with their expertise in operating compact stores with centralized product distribution systems.

"Just as neighborhood supermarkets in Korea were not seen as standard nationwide until around the 1980s, supermarkets in Central Asian countries weren’t modernized until the entry of Korean convenience stores," said an official from one of the Korean operators, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"As these Central Asian countries achieve economic growth, there is a growing demand for sophisticated and standardized convenience stores where consumers can enjoy consistent product quality no matter where they are."

The very beginning of the convenience store industry in Korea was not as sophisticated as it is today.

Only after the first three domestic convenience stores owned by Lotte Group -- which opened in the early 1980s -- all closed in 1984, did the first 7-Eleven store appear in Seoul in 1989, spreading convenience stores across the nation. Since then, homegrown brands began to emerge, primarily focusing on benchmarking Japanese-style neat and modern convenience stores.

“The initial perception of convenience stores among Koreans was not positive due to their higher prices for the sake of ‘convenience.’ However, they experienced rapid growth during the economic crisis in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as ready-made meals such as lunch boxes and instant cup noodles became popular for their affordability,” said Chang Woo-cheol, a professor of tourism and hospitality industry at Kwangwoon University.

“The increase in one-person households and the development of new towns in Korea also fueled the demand for convenience stores. In particular, conglomerate-led centralized logistics systems contributed to the modernized convenience stores we see today,” he added.