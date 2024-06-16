Ruling party, gov't agree to provide energy vouchers to 1.3 mln households this summer

The ruling People Power Party and government officials on Sunday agreed to provide energy vouchers to 1.3 million vulnerable households as the country braces for a hotter-than-average summer.

The support scheme was announced during a meeting of senior officials of the government, the presidential office and the ruling party, according to Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk, the party's chief spokesperson.

The decision to provide support of up to 53,000 won ($38), up 10,000 won from last year, comes as South Korea's weather agency has forecast this summer to be hotter than average.

The officials also decided to extend an electricity freeze for 3.6 million households in vulnerable groups.