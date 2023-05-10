 Back To Top
우리은행
Entertainment

Secret Number to drop new album this month

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 10, 2023 - 14:02       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 14:02
Secret Number's teaser image for its upcoming album (Vine Entertainment)
Secret Number's teaser image for its upcoming album (Vine Entertainment)

Multinational K-pop girl group Secret Number will release a new album on May 24, some six months after its fifth single album, “Tap," was released.

Secret Number’s return was announced through a teaser clip of its upcoming track posted on its YouTube channel.

The teaser clip shows the band recording in a studio holding sheet music for a song titled “Beautiful One.”

The lyrics read “Sorry for taking long,” “My heart is a lock and you’re my key (Lockey).”

Lockey is the name for Secret Number’s fandom.

The sextet debuted in May 2020 with the single “Who Dis?” and continued to broaden its musical spectrum through tracks such as “Got That Boom,” “Fire Saturday,” “Doomchita,” and “Tap.”

With “Tap,” Secret Number topped local music charts.

Early this year, the group dropped its first Japanese single, “Like It Like It,” expanding its reach beyond Korea's borders.

Secret Number consists of group members from different backgrounds, including the first Indonesian K-pop star Dita, Lea from Japan, American performer Jinny and Korean members Minji, Soodam and Zuu.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
