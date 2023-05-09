Man kills neighbor over noise, attempts suicide

A man in his 40s has been apprehended for murdering his neighbor, Suwon Nambu Police Station said Monday.

According to the police, the man killed his next door neighbor and then reported the incident to the police saying “(I) killed my next door neighbor over noise issues.”

The police found the suspect at the scene of the crime. He had collapsed near the victim’s body with self-inflicted wounds. The wounds sustained by the suspect are not thought to be life threatening.

According to the police, the victim lived in the apartment adjacent to that of the suspect in a low-rise apartment building, and there are no previous noise complaints involving the two individuals.