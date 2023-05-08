 Back To Top
National

5 most popular Korean universities for international students

Hanyang, Kyung Hee, Sungkyunkwan, Yonsei and Korea Universities lead in number of foreigners enrolled in 2022

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : May 8, 2023 - 15:10       Updated : May 8, 2023 - 15:10
(Courtesy of the Ministry of Education)
Of all colleges and universities in South Korea, Hanyang University had the highest number of international students last year, with a total of 6,999 enrolled -- 4,816 at its main campus in Seoul and 2,183 at its branch campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province -- according to data on Monday.

Kyung Hee University came next with 6,912 students, followed by Sungkyunkwan University with 6,676, according to the data compiled by the Korean Educational Development Institute.

These colleges were followed by Yonsei University, with 5,248 at its main campus and 678 at its campus in Songdo, Incheon; and Korea University, with 4,252 at its main campus and 487 at its campus in Sejong City, some 150 kilometers south of Seoul.

All of the top five colleges have their main campus in Seoul.

The total number of foreign students enrolled at higher education institutions here hit an all-time high of 166,870 in 2022 following eased global travel restrictions.

Compared to 2021, when the figure stood at 152,258, it marked an on-year growth rate of 10 percent.

The tally includes students enrolled not only in undergraduate and graduate programs but also in non-degree and language courses.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
