Health issues holding back young K-pop stars

Joy of Red Velvet (SM Entertainment)

The K-pop industry has been witnessing a recent relay of health issues among young K-pop artists. The ailments vary from physical to psychological problems. SM Entertainment announced Wednesday that Joy of girl group Red Velvet will take a temporary break from group activities due to her health condition. “Joy recently paid a visit to doctors after feeling unwell. After diagnosis, she was recommended to take a break and focus on recovery,” the statement said. “Joy will be taking a break to focus on recovery and will not be taking part in any scheduled plans for the time being. The decision was made after a thorough discussion with Joy, so we hope fans understand.” Red Velvet recently set off on a world tour and following their gig in Singapore last Friday, Joy along with her members was scheduled to perform in eight more countries. But it is yet unclear whether she would be able to take part in these concerts.

Rei of IVE (Yonhap)

Prior to Joy, there was Rei of K-pop girl group IVE that also put a halt to her activities on April 11, just a day after she made a comeback with IVE’s first full-length album, “I’ve IVE,” due to her health situation. “Rei, after experiencing heart palpitations and pressure in her chest, visited a hospital for a medical consultation and checkup,” said her agency, Starship Entertainment. “We received medical advice that she needs treatment and should take a rest. After sufficient discussion with Rei, we have decided to temporarily halt her activities so she can recover her health.” Rei told her fans that she will “take a break to recover” and added that she wishes “all IVE members to be loved (with this comeback).”

Haechan of NCT (Arena Homme)