[Alliance in Action] Clearer US nuclear support crucial: Feulner

The US should remind South Korea and its people of unwavering bipartisan support for using nuclear weapons to defend the Asian ally from North Korea’s nuclear threats, a job Washington could better do from now on to reassure Seoul while warning Pyongyang, according to Edwin Feulner, founder of the Washington-based Heritage Foundation.

The remarks by the former president of the conservative American think tank came as President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart are expected to roll out a joint decision potentially giving Seoul, a nonnuclear state, a bigger say in how Washington manages its nuclear umbrella for its allies. Seoul's waning confidence in the strategy, called “extended deterrence,” is one major reason for Yoon’s state visit there, the first in 12 years.

“The bilateral relationship between the US and the ROK is very important and that we will make sure that enduring, reciprocal and enduring deterrence is our policy, and that we have to do everything we can to convince not only the government of the ROK, but the people of the Republic of Korea that we are in this together,” Feulner said referring to South Korea’s official name at a press conference Tuesday in Seoul.

All the work needed to deliver on the pledge should take place soon, according to Feulner, “whether you're a Republican -- as I am -- or a Democrat." There have been growing calls by South Koreans for an independent nuclear buildup to counter North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Pyongyang says nuclear attacks are now a reality if Seoul and Washington do not meet its demands.

Feulner, who has openly championed reversing the US' 1991 withdrawal of all nuclear weapons from the South and bringing back US tactical nuclear weapons to Seoul, said that South Korea could come up with its own nuclear weapons on a “fairly fast timeline.” International fallout such as setting off a nuclear arms race in the region is the least of his concerns, according to him.

“The controls that are necessary to make sure that there's no accident, that there's no premature detonation, that something awful doesn't happen,” are essential points of an “educated discussion” but are nevertheless overlooked, Feulner added.

The press conference, held on the sidelines of an annual forum hosted by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, is the latest highlight of a Seoul-Washington search for the right kind of mechanism that works on Pyongyang, a country that has expanded its nuclear arsenal despite sanctions.

Conservative former US national security adviser John Bolton, who gave the keynote speech at the forum, said redeploying America’s tactical nuclear weapons would work best in deterring North Korea’s escalating aggression. Doubts about the US commitment to extended deterrence are legitimate, he said.