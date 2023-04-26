Seoul to run ‘booknic’ sites at Han River

The Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Hangang Project Headquarters said Wednesday that it would welcome visitors looking for a new way to read books along the banks of the Han River.

Starting on May 5, the city government will operate “Reading at the Han River” at the parks in Yeouido, the plaza near Ttukseom Han River Park and near Banpo Bridge, where people can enjoy a “booknic,” a term combining the words “book” and “picnic,” where visitors can enjoy a picnic while taking part in reading-themed activities.

As part of its initiative to engage people in reading while enjoying the outdoors, the city will run a pilot program dubbed the “Book Reading Zone” in the first half of the year, where it plans to attract avid book readers with bean bag chairs and book trucks which offer a wide selection of reading material.

In the latter half of the year, the city will transform the parks along the Han River into book parks where the city plans to treat visitors with well-curated books and other cultural content.