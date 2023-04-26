Seoul to run ‘booknic’ sites at Han River

The Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Hangang Project Headquarters said Wednesday that it would welcome visitors looking for a new way to read books along the banks of the Han River.
Starting on May 5, the city government will operate “Reading at the Han River” at the parks in Yeouido, the plaza near Ttukseom Han River Park and near Banpo Bridge, where people can enjoy a “booknic,” a term combining the words “book” and “picnic,” where visitors can enjoy a picnic while taking part in reading-themed activities.
As part of its initiative to engage people in reading while enjoying the outdoors, the city will run a pilot program dubbed the “Book Reading Zone” in the first half of the year, where it plans to attract avid book readers with bean bag chairs and book trucks which offer a wide selection of reading material.
In the latter half of the year, the city will transform the parks along the Han River into book parks where the city plans to treat visitors with well-curated books and other cultural content.
“Reading at Han River” will close its doors from July until August during the hot and rainy season and welcome visitors in September. The program will open every Saturday in September and October from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except over the Chuseok holiday period, which falls around Sept. 30, a Saturday.
“We’ve prepared a series of programs where citizens can easily access the Han River in their daily lives and enrich their lives by reading and taking part in various cultural experiences,” said Joo Yong-tae, head of Hangang Project Headquarters, via a press release.
Joo added that visitors would be able to bask in the outdoors and even enjoy the sunset while reading, pinning hopes on 2023 to be a year in which citizens can put their minds at ease.