[Photo News] Hyundai's lunar dream

Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday unveiled the concept image of a lunar exploration rover, signaling the auto giant's initiatives to develop future space mobility. Working with South Korea's leading institutes, Hyundai Motor said it expects to complete the development of a prototype in the second half of 2024, setting 2027 as the target year to launch the actual product. The lunar rover will be equipped with autonomous driving technology, a self-charging system based on solar power, and an extreme temperature and radiation control device to cope with the lunar environment, according to the company.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com