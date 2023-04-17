 Back To Top
National

N. Korean leader celebrates completion of building more new homes in Pyongyang

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 17, 2023 - 09:22       Updated : Apr 17, 2023 - 09:22
This file photo from Feb. 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a greenhouse farm in Pyongyang. (KCNA)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to mark the completion of building 10,000 homes in Pyongyang, state media said Monday, describing the project to supply more homes as "the most important" one.

Kim attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for completing the first stage of the housing project in the Hwasong district of the capital Sunday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The ceremony came around one year after the North began the construction in February last year under a five-year project to build 50,000 new homes in Pyongyang by 2025, or 10,000 units each year.

Kim said "building 50,000 units of modernized homes in the capital is a long-cherished project that the North has been pursued as the most important one," the KCNA said.

The North is currently building 10,000 homes under the second stage of the housing project in the Hwasong district. Last year, the country completed a project to build 10,000 apartments and an 80-floor skyscraper in the Songsin and Songhwa areas of the capital.

Among the attendees at Sunday's event were Premier Kim Tok-hun; Jo Yong-won, the party secretary for organizational affairs; and Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly. (Yonhap)

