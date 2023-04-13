 Back To Top
National

1 Israeli dead, 34 others injured in bus accident in Chungju

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2023 - 20:04       Updated : Apr 13, 2023 - 21:50
A tour bus falls on its side in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by North Chungcheong Province Fire Station. (Yonhap)
A tour bus falls on its side in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, on April 13, 2023, in this photo provided by North Chungcheong Province Fire Station. (Yonhap)

CHUNGJU, North Chungcheong Province -- A tour bus fell sideways in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, killing one Israeli and injuring 34 people on board, 32 of them Israelis, police said Thursday.

Eleven people who sustained serious injuries were taken to a nearby hospital. Among them, one Israeli, believed to be in his 60s, died at the hospital, police said.

The accident occurred around 6:05 p.m. in Suanbo-myeon, located southeast of the city.

The bus had departed from the southeastern city of Gyeongju, a popular tourist destination for its rich history and culture, and was on its way to Suanbo, where the tourists were supposed to stay for the night.

Police said they were investigating the accident based on the testimony about a faulty gear by the bus driver.

South Korea's foreign ministry said it will give necessary support for the Israeli victims upon request from the Israeli Embassy in Seoul. (Yonhap)

