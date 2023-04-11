[Alliance in Action] Korea-US should reinforce sanctions, drills against NK threats

On rising security concerns over North Korea's continued provocations, former US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said South Korea and the United States should strengthen their joint military drills and impose stronger sanctions to deter Pyongyang's threats.

“We can’t stop the North outright, short of war. I believe Kim Jong-un wants four things: sanctions relief, keep his nukes, split our alliance and dominate the peninsula. What we can and must do, however, is create the environment where North Korea determines it's in its own enlightened best interest to stop this nuclear madness," he said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

"This means increasing, not decreasing, sanctions. This means increasing, not decreasing, joint military exercises to improve the readiness of the combined force to meet aggression from the North."

Harris, who served as the 24th US ambassador to Korea from 2018 to 2021 under the former Donald Trump administration, also said that dialogue with the North should be pursued, but not at the cost of military readiness.

"While we can hope for diplomacy with North Korea to be successful, the quest for dialogue with the North must never be made at the expense of the ability to respond to threats from the North," he said. "Dialogue and military readiness must go hand-in-hand. Idealism must be rooted in realism. Deterrence by appeasement is not deterrence at all."

Pyongyang has recently claimed to have tested a second type of nuclear-capable underwater attack drone. This comes after the regime launched eight ballistic missiles this year, including one intercontinental ballistic missile, and a record-breaking 71 missiles last year.

On escalating military tension, the former American diplomat said he was pleased that President Yoon Suk Yeol “places a primary on defending South Korea against the threat from the North -- which means a return to joint military exercises and an emphasis on combined readiness."

Yoon is taking a tougher line on North Korea than his predecessor Moon Jae-in, who emphasized diplomacy with the North. Yoon resumed high-level consultations in the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group meeting in September last year in Washington, the first such meeting since 2018. He also expanded the scope and scale of joint exercises with the US and Japan that Moon and former President Donald Trump had scaled back.

On Yoon's state visit to Washington later this month, Harris said he is pleased with the South Korean leader's emphasis on making the South Korea-US alliance a centerpiece of his foreign policy.

He believes multiple agenda items will be on the table, including the issue of the Inflation Reduction Act, a controversial US law that could damage Korean automakers due to discriminatory subsidies. “For sure, the Inflation Reduction Act -- especially its provision on electric vehicles -- is a matter of concern in South Korea,” he said.