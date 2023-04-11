[Land of Squid Game] Not giving opinions until asked

In many situations, especially in business settings, Koreans prefer to wait until they are directly asked before giving an opinion. This strongly contrasts with people from Western cultures, who are freer to speak their minds anytime the urge strikes. Of course, even in the western countries, subordinates with an eye to the future will be interested in what the boss thinks before expressing their opinions.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University's Business School who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.