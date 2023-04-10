 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Orion Holdings signs contract to export water product to China

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 16:46       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 16:46
Orion's Jeju Yongamsoo (Orion Holdings)
Orion's Jeju Yongamsoo (Orion Holdings)

Orion Holdings, the holding company of snack maker Orion Group, announced Monday that it had signed a contract with Chinese partners to export its mineral water product, Jeju Yongamsoo.

With its partnerships with Qingdao Yongping Market Management and Qingdao Guoxin Culture and Sports Industry, Orion Holdings aims to increase its sales of the water product in China.

"Orion expects the company's production and sales of its water product to significantly increase on the latest signing with the Chinese partners," an official from Orion Holdings said.

Qingdao Yongping Market Management is one of the largest Chinese beverage companies, and produces and sells Tsingtao beer products in the country. Orion Holdings expects to benefit from the nationwide sales network that its Chinese partner has.

Qingdao Guoxin Culture and Sports Industry, in the meantime, will become Orion Holding’s partner to promote the water product in China.

Detailed export volumes of Orion’s mineral water product, however, have not been decided, according to the company.

“Orion will embark on discussions with the counterparts to sign additional contracts regarding specific export volumes and when the products will be shipped,” the official said.

Jeju Yongamsoo was launched in 2019. The company then announced plans to increase its footing in the bottled water markets of China, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Russia.

Orion Holdings first exported its mineral water product to China in 2020 and continued to seek new partnerships to ramp up sales in the country with a rapidly growing bottled water market.

The size of China's bottled water market was estimated at 34 trillion won ($25.8 billion), and it is expected to surpass 60 trillion by next year, according to Orion Holdings.

“The latest signing will become a great opportunity to promote its quality mineral water product in China," the official added.

Jeju Yongamsoo is produced at a plant on Jeju Island. The water product is naturally filtered through 400,000-year-old basalt, making the alkaline mineral water product rich in minerals.

Orion Holdings said its alkaline water product contains 132 milligrams of calcium, 44 mg of potassium and 18 mg of magnesium per 2 liters.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114