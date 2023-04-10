 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Police track down 2 China-based suspects behind drug scam ring targeting students

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2023 - 09:56       Updated : Apr 10, 2023 - 10:37
This image shows a suspect handing over a drink spiked with drugs to a student in Seoul last Wednesday. (Gangnam Police Station)
This image shows a suspect handing over a drink spiked with drugs to a student in Seoul last Wednesday. (Gangnam Police Station)

Police said Monday they are tracking down two individuals based in China for allegedly masterminding an extortion scam that involved handing over beverages laced with drugs to random high school students in Seoul.

The two -- a South Korean national in his 20s surnamed Lee and a Chinese national in his 30s surnamed Park -- are accused of ordering a South Korean national surnamed Gil to make and supply methamphetamine-laced beverages, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.

Four other individuals then handed out the beverages to the students in Gangnam Ward, southern Seoul, on April 3 after tricking them into believing they were helpful for concentration, according to the SMPA.

The SMPA alleges that the two suspects have connections to crime rings based in China that specialize in voice phishing scams, with the possibility of a higher-ranked mastermind behind all the schemes.

The SMPA said it has sought arrest warrants for the two and has made a request for cooperation from Chinese authorities.

At least seven students reported exhibiting abnormal symptoms after drinking the beverages given to them by a group of people in two separate areas in Gangnam that are lined with private tutoring academies. Another parent later reported drinking the beverage.

An investigation later revealed that the bottles contained methamphetamine, and false labels were attached claiming that they were intended to improve memory and concentration.

Gil, who was detained Friday, is accused of sending drug-laced beverages through express buses and delivery services to the four individuals. Another detained suspect, surnamed Kim, is accused of disguising incoming calls from China as local mobile phone numbers to blackmail the parents of students.

Police have sought arrest warrants for the two, and a Seoul court is set to hold hearings later Monday.

The four individuals, who allegedly offered the beverages to students, claimed that they were not aware that the beverages were laced with drugs and distributed them only as part-time workers hired through the internet. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114