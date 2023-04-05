KCCI's online platform offers solutions to global issues

Global solutions platform Wave, launched by South Korea's largest lobby group, will play the role of bridging entities around the world to share ideas on resolving major challenges faced by the international community.

Wave was launched by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 17 and was created as part of the strategies for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. The online site enables visitors to find solutions to pending global issues such as the environment and human rights.

Before July, the business group plans to upgrade the site by adding a new section called "Wave Now," which will allow different entities to pitch more professional solutions.

“It will show solution results from different entities such as nations, organizations or companies that can bring changes through technology, systems and so on. It is expected to be added in the first half of the year, possibly as early as May,” a KCCI official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.

An official from KCCI added that the ability to facilitate continuous discussions that transcend temporal and spatial limitations has been one of Busan Expo's distinctive appeals to the world and the establishment of this platform also embodies this spirit of the Busan Expo, as it provides a digital space for individuals to communicate on global issues.

Currently, on this voluntary solutions platform, anyone can raise topics that they are interested in by writing a post, and its users can offer opinions or solutions through comments.

Proposal posts can be written freely in any language, as the global platform provides Google's automatic translation function.

Additionally, there is also a History of World Expo tab on the platform, which connects users to a metaverse exhibition hall that features past major Expos.

To promote the platform to the public, KCCI appointed renowned futurist Jason Schenker, TV personalities Julian Quintart, Daniel Lindemann and actor Anupam Tripathi as ambassadors of Wave.

KCCI is also currently selecting 100 domestic and international influencers to support the platform.