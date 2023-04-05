 Back To Top
[Korea Quiz] Celebrity couples

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 5, 2023 - 10:30       Updated : Apr 5, 2023 - 10:56

Find the answer at the bottom of the page.

Keeping tabs on which South Korean celebrity dated or married whom is a key part of being a Hallyu fan.

Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin, the ultimate power couple of Korean entertainment, tied the knot last year. The two said they started dating after meeting as co-stars in the hit 2019 drama “Crash Landing on You,” and announced their engagement about two years later. The superstars recently had a baby boy.

Actor Song Joong-ki made headlines in December for appearing in public with his new significant other – British-born actress Katy Louise Saunders. Song announced in January that they had gotten married, and that Saunders was pregnant. The actress who spent most of her adult life in Italy was Song’s Italian teacher.

Singer Rain, or Jung Ji-hoon, married actress Kim Tae-hee in 2017 after five years of dating. The couple have two daughters.

V of BTS and Jennie of another K-pop titan Blackpink were rumored to be dating, but neither side confirmed or denied it.

Answer: b



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
