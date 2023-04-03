Biz leaders welcome BIE delegation, reaffirm support for Busan's Expo bid

Delegates from the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE), led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee, and Korean business leaders, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, are guided by the four-legged walking robot Spot to the venue of a luncheon hosted by the Busan Expo Bidding Committee at the Shilla Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The Busan Expo bidding committee hosted a welcome lunch on Monday for delegates from the Bureau International des Expositions, who visited the port city for a six-day on-site inspection ahead of its vote for deciding the host city of the World Expo 2030.

“Before their busy schedule in Seoul and Busan for the next five days, I hope the delegates have a comfortable time during this lunch. (The inspection) will be a tough process, but I want you know that Korea and Busan are ready for it,” said SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who serves as co-chair of the bidding committee and is also the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The luncheon was designed to convey the Korean business community's firm commitment to hosting the World Expo, and to promote the purpose and vision of the bid, according to the KCCI.

Heads from large conglomerates attended the luncheon meeting held in Seoul, including Samsung Electronics President Park Seung-hee; SK SUPEX Council Social Value Committee President Lee Hyung-hee; Hyundai Motor Vice President Kim Dong-wook; and LG Corp. President Ha Beom-jong.

The eight-member team led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee, arrived in Seoul on Sunday. The team will visit the candidate city and meet with government officials, political and business leaders and key figures involved in the bid project.

Their inspection will center on 14 items, including the reason behind and theme of the Busan World Expo, infrastructure facilities such as sites and transportation, accommodation measures, financial plans and expected number of exhibition participants and visitors.

Boston Dynamics' four-legged walking robot Spot made a surprise appearance to guide the delegation team to the luncheon venue.

Hyundai Motor, which was in charge of on-site operations, is known to have actively responded to the KCCI's idea of using Spot for the visit.

"Busan is a representative city of Korea in various fields such as the environment, future technology, development and welfare, and will be the best city for implementing the Expo’s theme," the committee said in a statement. Korea's theme for the World Expo 2030 is “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.”

Meanwhile, Korean firms carried out promotional campaigns in Seoul, Busan and online spaces.

Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG Group set up booths at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul which ran from March 30 to Monday, featuring Expo-related exhibits and installations.

KB Kookmin Bank released a campaign video titled "Busan is ready" to support the city’s bid on Sunday.

The video focused on promoting Busan’s major attractions such as Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Dongbaek Island, White Yeoul Culture Village and Haeundae Blue Line Park.

On Monday, Samsung Electronics said it will showcase a large banner with the message "Samsung Electronics supports the hosting of the 2030 Busan Expo" at seven stores in Busan including Gwangan, Gupo and Daeyeon until April 10.

The on-site inspection report will be submitted to the BIE’s General Assembly scheduled for the end of June, and will be shared among all 171 member countries.

Busan is in competition with three other candidates -- Rome, the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the Ukrainian city of Odesa. The host country of the World Expo 2030 will be decided by a BIE General Assembly vote to be held at the end of November this year.