 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Former Gyeonggi governor's son arrested over alleged meth use

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2023 - 09:19       Updated : Apr 2, 2023 - 09:19
The elder son of former Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil leaves a police station in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, to attend a hearing on whether to issue an arrest warrant against him on charges of taking methamphetamine. (Yonhap)
The elder son of former Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil leaves a police station in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, to attend a hearing on whether to issue an arrest warrant against him on charges of taking methamphetamine. (Yonhap)

The elder son of former Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil was arrested Saturday for allegedly taking methamphetamine.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant against the 32-year-old, citing concerns he is a flight risk.

The junior Nam is accused of injecting methamphetamine once at an apartment in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Thursday.

He was detained by police a week earlier after his family reported him for allegedly taking the drug in his own apartment in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, but was released after a court rejected a request for an arrest warrant against him.

In 2017, Nam was indicted on charges of injecting methamphetamine or smoking marijuana multiple times and was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114