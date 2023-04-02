Former Gyeonggi governor's son arrested over alleged meth use

The elder son of former Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil leaves a police station in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, to attend a hearing on whether to issue an arrest warrant against him on charges of taking methamphetamine. (Yonhap)

The elder son of former Gyeonggi Gov. Nam Kyung-pil was arrested Saturday for allegedly taking methamphetamine.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant against the 32-year-old, citing concerns he is a flight risk.

The junior Nam is accused of injecting methamphetamine once at an apartment in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Thursday.

He was detained by police a week earlier after his family reported him for allegedly taking the drug in his own apartment in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul, but was released after a court rejected a request for an arrest warrant against him.

In 2017, Nam was indicted on charges of injecting methamphetamine or smoking marijuana multiple times and was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for four years. (Yonhap)