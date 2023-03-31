[Weekender] Foreign tourists flock back to Myeong-dong

People walk on the main street in the Myeong-dong area, Seoul, on Wednesday. The commercial district of Myeong-dong has been revitalized since last year, particularly after the South Korean government lifted major travel restrictions that were imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Increases in the number of Japanese tourists to South Korea has been reported, whereas the number of Chinese travelers remained low amid sour diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Foreign travelers are returning to Myeong-dong after over three years of economic decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the central Seoul shopping district seeing signs of recovery.

“Between last winter and now, I have been able to see a lot more foreigners in the Myeong-dong area, particularly on the main street. From morning until midnight, foreigners continue to flow into the area," a 27-year-old part-time worker surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald in Myeong-dong, Seoul, Tuesday.

Behind the recently increased number of foreign travelers have been those from Japan and Southeast Asian countries, according to merchants operating businesses in the area.

"It is almost as busy as before the pandemic," said Cho, a street vendor owner in the main commercial district of Myeong-dong. Cho added, "I can see a greater number of travelers from Japan and Southeast Asian countries."

“It feels like the number of Japanese travelers coming to this information center almost doubled since last year,” said Lee Ji-young, the head manager of the Myeong-dong Tourist Information Center.

According to Korea Tourism Organization data, the number of foreign travelers who visited South Korea in February this year reached 479,248 up from 99,999 in February last year.

This past February, the number of Japanese travelers stood at 94,393 people, accounting for 19.7 percent of the total and taking up the largest portion.

In the past, the number of Chinese travelers always topped those of other countries.

"The number of foreign tourists who visit Myeong-dong has jumped after the government lifted strict travel restrictions last year. More Japanese people seemed to have visited after that as well," said a tour guide from the Seoul Tourism Association, who was answering questions asked by foreign tourists on the street.

In September last year, the number of Japanese travelers remained at 27,560, accounting for 8.2 percent of the total number of tourists who visited South Korea, 337,638.

But in the following month, after travel restrictions are lifted, the number of Japanese travelers jumped to 67,159, or 14.1 percent of the 476,097 tourists who visited the country in October.