National

Former athlete from 'Physical:100' indicted for sexual assault

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:02       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:02
"Physical: 100" (Netflix)

A former South Korean rugby national team member who starred in Netflix’s sports entertainment show “Physical: 100” has been indicted on charges of rape and physical assault against his girlfriend. He allegedly committed the assault while threatening her with a knife.

Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday that it had indicted the athlete the previous day. The suspect has been in police custody since he was apprehended on Feb. 23.

A knife, believed to have been used in the crime, was found by police at the suspect’s home. The suspect was charged with intimidation as well as with inflicting injury to the body by rape, a crime which can result in a prison sentence of at least 10 years. He is also suspected of taking pictures of the victim to blackmail her.

The 31-year-old suspect participated in Tokyo Olympics Games as a South Korean rugby national team member in 2021.

The assault came to light when the victim fled the suspect's home at 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 23 and made a police report.

CCTV footage of the victim in pajamas was broadcasted by local media, showing her seeking help from the police on the road in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu in southern Seoul.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
