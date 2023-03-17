 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' Jimin to pre-release hip-hop song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2'

Jimin unveils song ahead of his solo debut on March 24 with his album "Face"

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 12:37       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 13:36
The
The "Software" ver. concept image of Jimin's first solo album "Face." (Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS will drop a pre-release song "Set Me Free Pt. 2" from his first solo album "Face" on Friday.

Jimin is set to make his official solo debut with his EP "Face" on March 24, and the pre-release single is the first song unveiled from the forthcoming album.

According to BTS' agency Big Hit Music, "Face" tells the 27-year-old's story as he confronted himself to embark on a new journey as a solo musician. It depicts the various emotions that the artist experienced in the past few years during the global pandemic.

Through the pre-release single, Jimin conveys his will to move forward free and unbound by the feelings of pain, sorrow and emptiness inside him. He demonstrates new sides of himself as a musician, including his rapping skills.

"Set Me Free Pt. 2" and its music video is set for release at 1 p.m. Friday.

Jimin is the fourth member from BTS to come out solo, following J-Hope, Jin and RM. The members have been on an official group break since last summer to focus on developing their individual careers and to carry out their military duties.

"Face" will be a six-track package fronted by synth-pop tune "Like Crazy." The album will also include an English version of the songs "Like Crazy" and "Face-Off," "Interlude: Dive" and "Alone."

Jimin started out in the K-pop scene in 2013 as the vocalist member of BTS. He has released solo songs "Lie," "Filter" and "Serendipity" through the group's albums and "With You," his chart-topping drama OST. On March, he officially released his self-written songs "Promise" and "Christmas Love," which had been released for free online.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
