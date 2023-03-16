Yoon, Kishida enjoy Sukiyaki dinner together with first ladies

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee have a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and first lady Yuko Kishida at Yoshizawa, which is famous for its sukiyaki, in Ginza, Tokyo on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enjoyed a sukiyaki dinner together at a restaurant in Ginza, downtown Tokyo, following their summit meeting on Thursday. According to a written briefing by presidential spokesman Lee Do-woon, President Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrived at Yoshizawa, which is famous for its sukiyaki, at around 7:40 pm.

Prime Minister Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida had already arrived and came out to greet the South Korean president and his wife at the entrance. After removing their shoes, the four of them went downstairs to a dining room in a traditional Japanese-style "horigotatsu" room, where four interpreters were present.