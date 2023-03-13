[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook tops 200m Spotify streams in record time with solo song

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS has generated 200 million streams on Spotify with solo song “Dreamers,” about 110 days since its release. The song is from the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It achieved the feat in the shortest time ever for a K-pop solo artist. The single debuted on Spotify’s global daily chart at No. 2 -- a record for an Asian musician. It also notched first place on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and topped the iTunes top songs chart in 100 regions on the day of release. Meanwhile, he has amassed 900 million streams on the platform in total, with “Dreamers,” “Stay Alive” and Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right.” It has only been about 372 days since he opened his account, a record time for a K-pop musician. Stray Kids logs 300m views with ‘Back Door’ music video

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

The music video for Stray Kids' 2020 hit song “Back Door” reached 300 million views on YouTube, said label JYP Entertainment on Monday. “Back Door” fronted “In Live,” a reissue of its first studio album, “Go Live.” The repackaged album was released in September 2020 and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions, while the lead track ranked No. 140 on Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart. The video is the band’s second music video to reach the milestone, after that of “God’s Menu,” the main track from the first LP. The eight members returned to Seoul on Monday from Manila, the Philippines, where they held a concert for the band's second international tour, "Maniac," which brought them to 18 cities for 42 live shows. Later this month, they will fly over to the US for their encore concerts. NCT Dream cancels autograph session after Jeno gets COVID-19

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream decided to reschedule their autograph session, which was slated for Monday and Tuesday as Jeno tested positive for COVID-19, said SM Entertainment on Monday. He took the test on Monday and the result came out positive, so he suspended all activities right away to self-quarantine. This is the second time he contracted the virus. The seven-piece act returned to Seoul on the day after hosting concerts in Bangkok, Thailand where they went live over the weekend. On March 25, the band will resume its tour, "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," in Hong Kong before flying over to Europe for concerts in London, Paris and Berlin. It will also go live in seven cities in the US, holding its first standalone concert in the region. More shows in Asia will follow in May, according to the plan its label announced so far. Ex-Iz*One member Lee Chaeyeon to return next month

(Credit: WM Entertainment)