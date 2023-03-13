Opposition leader alleges 'black magic' in grave desecration

A photo of a stone with a curse in Chinese characters written on it, which allegedly was buried in the ground next to Lee Jae-myung's parents' graves in Bonghwa-gun, North Gyeongsang Province. (Lee Jae-myung's Facebook account)

Main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung on Sunday pointed to those practicing "black magic" as being responsible for the desecretion of his parents' grave site in Bonghwa-gun, North Gyeongsang Province.

“According to (an expert’s) observation, it is a ritual of black magic to dig holes on all sides of a grave and bury evil objects in them. The practice is meant to block the energy of the grave and curse the descendants in order to annihilate them and ruin the family," the former presidential candidate said in a Facebook post.

It has been alleged that the graves of Lee's parents were desecrated with holes dug all around them and stones painted with the Chinese characters believed to mean "life killing" on them buried there.

He also shared photos of the graves where the stones were buried, saying that some people had deliberately stepped on the grave mounds to flatten and damage them.