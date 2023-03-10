Middle school teacher under police investigation for wielding scissors at colleague

A middle school teacher in Seoul was booked by police on suspicion of brandishing scissors at a colleague.

The Seoul Seongbuk Police Station said Friday that the offender, whose name and age have not been disclosed, is facing assault charges involving scissors and physical abuse.

According to police, the offender, who also serves as the director of the school affairs department, allegedly shouted and cursed at the victim for raising an issue during a meeting earlier this month. After the quarrel broke out, the victim asked for a formal apology from the offender and informed the school of the situation.

However, instead of apologizing, the offender reportedly grabbed the colleague by the face, pushed the colleague's head to the wall and threatened the victim with scissors.

Police were immediately dispatched to the school after receiving a report and arrested the offender.

The victimized teacher reportedly does not want the offender to be punished, but special assault charges can lead to penalties here if found guilty.

The offender reportedly denied the charges while being questioned by police, saying there was no intention of actually stabbing the victim and that the act of wielding the scissors was due to sudden derangement.

The victim is reportedly on sick leave after the incident, while the offender has returned to the classroom.