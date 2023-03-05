 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Former Lone Star official arrested in US

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2023 - 21:42       Updated : Mar 5, 2023 - 21:42
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The former Seoul branch chief of Lone Star, who had led the US equity fund's acquisition of a local bank, has been arrested in the United States, South Korea's justice ministry said Sunday.

Steven Lee, a Korean American who headed the branch office between 1998 and 2005, was caught in New Jersey, 17 years after the South Korean government had asked the US authorities to extradite him in 2006, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Texas-based Lone Star took over the Korea Exchange Bank at a below-market price in 2003 and sold it to Seoul-based Hana Financial Group in 2012, earning a hefty profit from the transaction.

Lee was suspected of playing a key role in dealing with the purchase of KEB through manipulating financial records and collaborating with Korean government officials and financial heavyweights.

Lee himself also faces charges of embezzlement and tax evasion.

Prosecutors launched a probe into Lee in 2006, but he had already fled to the US a year prior. Then, the South Korean government sought the extradition of Lee.

The Ministry of Justice said it will cooperate with the US authorities in repatriating him.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114