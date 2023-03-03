Pianist Lim Yun-chan to make Carnegie Hall debut next year

Pianist Lim Yun-chan performs during one of the final rounds of the 17th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 17, 2022. (The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition)

South Korean piano sensation Lim Yun-chan will make his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York in February next year, according to his management company MOC Production on Friday.

Lim, 18, will take the stage as part of Carnegie Hall’s Keyboard Virtuosos and perform Chopin’s Trois Nouvelles Etudes, 12 Etudes Op. 10 and Chopin -- 12 Etudes Op. 25 on Feb. 21, 2024.

He became an instant sensation after winning the gold medal at the prestigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition as the youngest winner ever.

His performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 at the competition has been viewed 10 million times on YouTube as of Feb. 24.

Also part of the same concert series, South Korean top pianist Cho Seong-jin, 28, will return to Carnegie Hall, where he sold out multiple recitals in recent years, on May 17, 2024. He is set to perform Hyden’s N Piano Sonata in E Minor, Hob. XVI: 34, Ravel’s Menuet sur le nom d'Haydn and Le tombeau de Couperin and Liszt’s Annees de pelerinage: Deuxieme Annee (Italie).