Business

Schenker Korea CEO reelected as ECCK chairman

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Feb 28, 2023 - 15:51       Updated : Feb 28, 2023 - 15:51
Dirk Lukat, chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK)
Dirk Lukat, chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK)

The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea announced Tuesday that Dirk Lukat, CEO of Schenker Korea, has been reelected as the chamber’s chairperson at the annual general meeting on Monday.

The ECCK is an organization representing over 400 European companies operating in Korea.

Board elections for the 2023-2025 mandate were also held on the same day.

Per Stenius, chairman and CEO of Reddal, Lee Ga-young; managing director of Knoell Korea; Erik Roelans, CEO of ER-Marine Erik Roelans; co-CEO of Copenhagen Offshore Partners David Tae-seung Yoo; and Robert Browell, partner of Samil PwC were newly elected to the board, according to the chamber.

In addition, Kim Youn-hee, general manager of Galderma Korea; Thomas Klein, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea; and Johan Vandromme, senior advisor of Kim & Chang have also been reelected as members of the board.

The ECCK expressed its excitement for the newly appointed board of directors, which boasts an experienced staff of men and women of various nationalities, and its plans for the next two years to build up the European business community in Korea.

At the meeting, Lukat said, “As a trustworthy partner of the European business community in Korea, the chamber will continue to work closely with Korean and European authorities to create a better business environment for our members.”



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
