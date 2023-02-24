NMK plans to focus more on Goguryeo exhibition

Visitors walk through the main concourse of the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Jan. 30. (Yonhap)

The National Museum of Korea announced plans to improve its exhibition on the period of the Goguryeo Kingdom, including a complete renovation of the current Goguryeo Room under the Permanent Exhibition Hall of Prehistory and Ancient History. The project is set to be completed by November 2024.

The museum unveiled the plan for this year’s research and exhibitions in a press release Wednesday, which also includes a project on Wolji Pond in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, the ancient capital of the Silla Kingdom, as well as a touring exhibition of the Lee Kun-hee collection.

Goguryeo (37 BC-668 AD) was one of the three kingdoms of Korea, along with Baekje and Silla. Its territory extended from present-day northeast China down the Korean Peninsula.

"The Goguryeo exhibition is very small compared to other historical periods, with only some 120 pieces on display," Yang Seong-hyeok, the researcher in charge of the Goguryeo period at the museum, told The Korea Herald.

"Our museum storage has Goguryeo roof tiles and mural pieces from tombs that were transferred from the museum run by the Japanese General Government of Korea after Korea's liberation from Japan. The relics were found in the territories of China and North Korea during the Japanese colonial period."

Yang said that the NMK's Goguryeo team will conduct thorough research into all its pieces in storage and publish a report on the findings in an academic journal by the end of this year.

A rubbed copy of the epitaph on the monument for King Gwanggaeto, which is more than 6 meters tall, cannot be displayed at the permanent exhibition hall because of the ceiling's height. When the renovation is completed, the epitaph will be available for viewing at the hall.