[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Kai floats teaser for solo EP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Kai of EXO uploaded a teaser poster for his third solo EP “Rover” on Friday. The performer instantly drew attention with neon green feathered wings on his back. A series of teaser content will follow until the EP is rolled out on March 13. The album will have six tracks including the titular track. His second EP “Peaches” topped the iTunes top albums chart in 65 regions when it came out in November 2021. Separately, EXO greeted fans in Japan with a video letter on Thursday. All eight members gathered in front of the camera for the first time in five years and asked fans to come meet them in person at a fan meet called “The Best” to be held in Saitama on April 15-16. The band will also host fan meetings in Seoul on April 8-9. Boy band Kingdom to return next month (Credit: GF Entertainment)

(Credit: GF Entertainment)

Boy band Kingdom will release its sixth EP on March 23, announced agency GF Entertainment on Friday. It comes six months since its previous EP, “History of Kingdom: Part V. Louis.” Since the release of its first EP “History of Kingdom: Part I. Arthur,” the band has woven a narrative of seven “kingdoms,” each ruled by a member. The upcoming EP will highlight Mujin, who was featured in one of the two posters by himself as a silhouette against a blood-red background. The sixth “kingdom” will be that of cherry blossoms. Meanwhile, the band participated this month in “Peak Time,” a survival reality show in which idol groups compete against each other in front of eight judges that include Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Winner’s Mino and Jay Park. BTS’ Jimin unveils tracklist for solo debut album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

The first solo album of BTS’ Jimin will be “Like Crazy,” according to the tracklist uploaded on Friday. The artist co-wrote the main track along with his bandmate RM and the synth-pop tune will be available in English as well. The EP will consist of six tracks in total. One of the tracks, “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” will be released in advance on March 17. The album will be fully released on March 24. Jimin will be the fourth member of the septet to release a solo album, after J-Hope, Jin and RM. He has already released a series of solo songs, including “Filter” from the band’s fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7” that ranked No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100. Aespa closes 1st chapter of metaverse narrative

(Credit: SM Entertainment)