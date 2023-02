Hyundai Motor Group's all-new Grandeur has won the 2023 Car of the Year award, the Korea Automobile Journalists Association announced Wednesday. According to the KAJA, the all-new Grandeur earned an overall score of 80.75 out of 100, closely beating out BMW's 7 series, which received an 80.43. The association reviewed 18 vehicles from 13 brands for the award. (Hyundai Motor Group)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com