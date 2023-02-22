 Back To Top
National

Korea to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for China arrivals in March

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 22, 2023 - 11:29       Updated : Feb 22, 2023 - 11:35
This photo on Feb. 14 shows a card sign explaining that those flying from China to South Korea have to wait for a PCR test at the airport, against the backdrop of people arriving in Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)
This photo on Feb. 14 shows a card sign explaining that those flying from China to South Korea have to wait for a PCR test at the airport, against the backdrop of people arriving in Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)

South Korea will lift the coronavirus testing requirements for entrants from China beginning in March, the government said Wednesday.

From March 1, the mandatory PCR testing for coronavirus upon arrival at the airport for entrants from China will no longer be in place. The measure will also permit China entrants to arrive at airports other than Incheon. This means such measures effective until end-February will not be extended.

But those flying from China will still have to submit negative COVID-19 testing results and register themselves on Korea's quarantine information pre-entry system until March 10.

Kim Sung-ho, a vice minister for disaster and safety management at the Ministry of Interior and Safety, cited a sharp decline in cases among people visiting from China. In the third week of February, only 0.6 percent of people entering Korea from China tested positive. The figure was 18.4 percent in the first week of January.

COVID-19 infections are on a gradual decline across Korea. The average daily number of new cases in the third week of February was 11,599, down 14.4 percent from the previous week. The figure has been falling for the past eight weeks.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has also declined, to 161 in the third week of February, falling below 200 for the first time in seven months.

"We see that an additional measure to ease quarantine measures appears to be viable," Kim said as he presided over a COVID-19 response meeting.

This came two weeks after Seoul resumed its issuance of short-term visas for travelers from China beginning on Feb. 11, after restricting the issuance for about a month due to surging infections in China. Beijing moved in sync with Seoul, as it lifted on Saturday visa-related countermeasures which Beijing said were in response to "discriminatory acts" posed by Seoul.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had earlier hinted at increasing the weekly flights between Korea and China from 62 as of last week to 80 by end-February and to 100 by March.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
