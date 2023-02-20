BTS sweeps 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards

K-pop megastar BTS took five prizes home at the 2022 Circle Chart Music Awards, formerly the Gaon Chart Music Awards, becoming the most-awarded artist Saturday.

During the K-pop music awards ceremony held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul's Olympic Park, BTS won the artist of the year award in the digital music category for the month of June with its track “Yet to Come,” the artist of the year award in the physical album category for the third quarter with its album “Proof,” the social hot star of the year award, and the Idolplus global artist award.

This was the first year the major music awards were held under the new name after it rebranded last year. The awards are presented annually in South Korea by the Korea Music Content Association primarily based on the commercial performance of the songs and albums based on the Circle Chart, the local music chart previously known as the Gaon Chart.

The two-time million-sellers Blackpink received four awards at the CCMA including the artist of the year award in the digital music category for the month of August with its track “Pink Venom” and also for the month of September with “Shut Down,” the female group of the year award, and the MuBeat global choice award for female artists.

Rookie group IVE netted three awards, including artist of the year in the digital music category for the month of December with its track “Eleven” and for the month of April with “Love Dive,” and the rookie of the year award for physical albums.

BTS, Blackpink and IVE could not take part in the event personally.