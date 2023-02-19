SKT, KT to present cutting-edge mobile technology at MWC

With the opening of the world’s largest mobile tech show just a week away, South Korea’s major telecommunications firms including SK Telecom and KT Corp. are poised to showcase their future technologies.

Korea's No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom said Sunday it will operate an exhibition space at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, under the theme of "AI, the Wave of Innovation." The company will showcase its innovative future technologies like artificial intelligence, urban air mobility and 6G service. It also plans to expand global partnerships there.

SKT, which is evolving into an AI company, will introduce a wide variety of AI services including its hyperscale AI model A. (A dot), AI chip Sapeon and AI location service Litmus. It will also prepare a life-scale urban air mobility simulator with a reservation and ticketing service on its integrated mobile platform Tmap to allow visitors to virtually experience innovative future mobility.

SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang is scheduled to present the company’s vision as an AI company and promote partnerships with global tech firms in a wide range of business areas such as AI, metaverse and telecommunications.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is “considering” attending the MWC for the first time, according to the group officials. While industry sources predicted that the SK chief will participate to support the group’s mobile business unit’s AI service, SK officials declined to comment further on his plan.

“As we accelerate our journey to become an AI firm, we’ll showcase our innovation services built with next-generation information and communications technology including AI, metaverse and 6G," Ryu said. “This year's MWC will be an opportunity for SK Telecom’s technologies and services to enter the global market successfully."