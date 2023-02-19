Jeonju culture center's staff uniform raises controversy over 'Japanese-style' design

Employees are pictured wearing their official uniforms at the Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (KTCC)

A newly designed official hanbok uniform for employees at the Korea Traditional Culture Center, a foundation operating under Jeonju City, has been embroiled in controversy over its design some say are similar to that of a Japanese kimono.

The designer of the uniform defended the design, arguing that the piece was designed as a hanbok based on historical research, after members of the public and the center's staffers criticized it for looking Japanese.

The new uniform was unveiled through an internal KTCC announcement with a photo of the center's staff wearing them, local media reported Saturday. Employees are encouraged to wear them on Fridays to promote hanbok, the center said.

The center explained that the uniform was inspired by the four black trigrams of the Taegeukgi, the national flag of Korea. The KTCC logo is engraved on the collar and a brooch with the center’s initials is attached on the chest.

Some of the center’s staff and members of the public said the uniform's black color and shape of the collar resemble that of a "typical chef at a Japanese restaurant," local media reported.

Other netizens pointed out that the collar's top is similar to a Japanese "haneri," detachable decorative neck pieces for kimono. The width of the uniform's Korean "dongjeong," a cloth attached to the collar of the "jeogori" -- the upper piece of hanbok -- is very narrow, which some say are similar to other traditional Japanese clothes.

The designer in charge of the uniform refuted such criticisms, saying that the collars are based on those from the Joseon era, which become narrow toward the edge to resemble a Joseon sword.

"To make the outfit work-friendly, the widths of sleeves and collars were intentionally made narrow, with Western-style cuffs attached so the sleeves can be rolled up comfortably," the unnamed designer was quoted as saying by local media.

The uniform's color is based on one of the traditional five colors that are also used in attire for kings and scholars, the designer said.

"The color (black) symbolizes wisdom in Korea. It is inappropriate to come up with a specific country for the color," the designer said.

The 80 pieces of uniform cost 9.6 million won ($7,408), according to the center.

The Korea Herald has reached out to the center for comment.