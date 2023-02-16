Yoon likely to hold summit with Biden in April to reshape ties

There are growing expectations for a potential summit this year between President Yoon Suk Yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden, according to local and US media reports. This is the kind of boost Seoul wants to accelerate its efforts for expanding its global reach alongside Washington.

On Thursday, Yoon’s office dismissed a Bloomberg report that said a White House state dinner was scheduled for late April, saying the Biden administration has not officially corroborated it. The White House has yet to comment on the issue.

Expectations now run high for the two leaders to meet sometime this year to seek closer economic and security partnerships ahead of marking their 70 years of ties in October, with local media reports estimating the summit to take place sometime in April.

Since December last year, when Korea revealed a blueprint on how to reshape ties with the outside world politically, economically and socially, Seoul has been pursuing backing from Washington to solidify its commitment to rising as a major global player.

If the summit is held, the two allies are likely to reaffirm their commitment to denuclearizing North Korea, South Korea’s biggest security threat. The North has fired off a record number of missiles over the past year, and many expect the US to reiterate its pledge to extended deterrence, Washington’s support involving its nuclear weapons to deter attacks on its allies.

Expanding business ties to combat supply chain constraints to come is also high up on the agenda. South Korea -- home to tech giants such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor – is increasingly becoming a valuable supply chain partner for the US as it works on preventing China from accessing key technologies that could be used by the military.

The move to find more areas for cooperation was already palpable in last year’s summit in May, when Yoon welcomed Biden shortly after his inauguration in Seoul. Biden was the first foreign leader Yoon met after taking power, a clear signal that the conservative leader was serious about forging closer Seoul-Washington ties. There, Yoon promised to reveal what he called a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy. His foreign minister unveiled the plan in December.