 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Samsung introduces world’s first photocatalytic reusable air purification filter technology

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 16, 2023 - 13:49       Updated : Feb 16, 2023 - 13:49
Graphic images of the world’s first air purification filter technology developed by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (Samsung Electronics)
Graphic images of the world’s first air purification filter technology developed by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has developed a new technology for a single air purification filter that simultaneously removes fine dust and harmful gases, and can be used for up to 20 years through simple water washing.

Researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology implemented a filter technology that applies photocatalysts such as copper oxide and titanium dioxide -- the first development to be introduced anywhere in the world, according to Samsung officials.

Before the latest development, conventional air purification filters lacked space efficiency, as every single filter would only remove one of either particulate matter or volatile organic compounds. They only lasted up to 12 months and required frequent replacements.

Samsung’s ceramic catalyst filter technology is expected to help implement compact air purification systems, significantly reducing both disposable waste and the cost burden caused by frequent filter replacements.

The filter is designed to capture particulate matter first at the inlet channel of the porous ceramic wall, where an inorganic membrane is coated and decomposes volatile organic compounds at the outlet channel under a single-pass airflow, by coating photocatalysts.

With the advanced technology, it can combine two different filters for dust and gas and increase dust loading capacity to 20 grams per liter, which is about four times that of conventional filters, the officials added.

Since the SAIT’s self-developed photocatalyst is insoluble, the filter can be reused with simple water washing, and maintain its performance of removing harmful substances. It also raises cost-efficiency by running about 40 times longer than the conventional high-efficiency particulate air filter of 20 years.

Samsung’s study about the technology was also introduced through the UK journal Nature Communications on Wednesday.

The tech giant is planning to produce prototypes for air conditioning facilities at office buildings, bus terminals and underground parking lots in its semiconductor campuses.

“This project started from listening to suggestions from manufacturers and users of air purification filters,” said Kwon Hyuk-jae, a researcher at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, who is one of the corresponding authors of the study.

“We plan to expand the research into accelerating the commercialization of long lifetime filters in the future,” he added.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114