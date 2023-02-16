Samsung introduces world’s first photocatalytic reusable air purification filter technology

Graphic images of the world’s first air purification filter technology developed by the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has developed a new technology for a single air purification filter that simultaneously removes fine dust and harmful gases, and can be used for up to 20 years through simple water washing.

Researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology implemented a filter technology that applies photocatalysts such as copper oxide and titanium dioxide -- the first development to be introduced anywhere in the world, according to Samsung officials.

Before the latest development, conventional air purification filters lacked space efficiency, as every single filter would only remove one of either particulate matter or volatile organic compounds. They only lasted up to 12 months and required frequent replacements.

Samsung’s ceramic catalyst filter technology is expected to help implement compact air purification systems, significantly reducing both disposable waste and the cost burden caused by frequent filter replacements.

The filter is designed to capture particulate matter first at the inlet channel of the porous ceramic wall, where an inorganic membrane is coated and decomposes volatile organic compounds at the outlet channel under a single-pass airflow, by coating photocatalysts.

With the advanced technology, it can combine two different filters for dust and gas and increase dust loading capacity to 20 grams per liter, which is about four times that of conventional filters, the officials added.

Since the SAIT’s self-developed photocatalyst is insoluble, the filter can be reused with simple water washing, and maintain its performance of removing harmful substances. It also raises cost-efficiency by running about 40 times longer than the conventional high-efficiency particulate air filter of 20 years.

Samsung’s study about the technology was also introduced through the UK journal Nature Communications on Wednesday.

The tech giant is planning to produce prototypes for air conditioning facilities at office buildings, bus terminals and underground parking lots in its semiconductor campuses.

“This project started from listening to suggestions from manufacturers and users of air purification filters,” said Kwon Hyuk-jae, a researcher at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, who is one of the corresponding authors of the study.

“We plan to expand the research into accelerating the commercialization of long lifetime filters in the future,” he added.