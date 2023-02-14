 Back To Top
KIS
Business

LG CNS launches new research platform Quinoa

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:27       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:27
Promotional image for LG CNS's new research platform Quinoa (LG CNS)
Promotional image for LG CNS's new research platform Quinoa (LG CNS)

LG CNS said Tuesday it has launched a new research platform, called Quinoa, to allow users to conduct surveys more easily and check and share results via mobile devices.

The name comes from the superfood grain of the same name to represent “small but meaningful thoughts and opinions that come together to offer insight about the world.”

Anyone who registers for membership can use the mobile application free of charge. The mobile application is available at both Android and Apple's app stores.

The company said users can freely communicate with each other as they join the survey or in a chat room, while data collected can be analyzed to offer deeper insights.

The company added that Quinoa can obtain more reliable survey results by limiting the response target by specifying gender or age group, and follow-up surveys also can be conducted targeting those who answered specific questions.

With the new platform launch, LG CNS said it aims to expand its data-based service from business-to-business to business-to-consumer.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
