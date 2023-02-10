 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ex-Deutsch Motors head found guilty in stock manipulation linked to first lady

Yoon press office warns legal action against ‘fake news’ surrounding president and family

By Kim Arin
Published : Feb 10, 2023 - 19:01       Updated : Feb 10, 2023 - 19:01
Democratic Party lawmakers stage a rally demanding a special counsel to investigate First Lady Kim Keon-hee at the hallway of the National Assembly building on Feb. 1. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party lawmakers stage a rally demanding a special counsel to investigate First Lady Kim Keon-hee at the hallway of the National Assembly building on Feb. 1. (Yonhap)

The former chairperson of Deutsch Motors, Kwon Oh-soo, was handed a suspended prison sentence on Friday in the company stock manipulation case which South Korea’s main opposition party claims first lady Kim Keon Hee is implicated in.

In the first trial, Kwon was sentenced to two years in prison on three years of probation and 300 million won ($237,000) in fines for violating capital market law. In total, he was found guilty in more than 3,000 different instances of fraudulent transactions, not counting the ones for which the statute of limitations had run out.

Friday’s ruling comes more than a year since he was indicted in December 2021.

In a statement issued the same day, the opposition Democratic Party of Korea once again demanded that a special counsel be named to investigate the first lady’s alleged links to the stock trading schemes.

The party said it would consider fast-tracking a special counsel bill to investigate the first lady, who allegedly entrusted her stock accounts with one of the accused in the Deutsch Motors’ case more than 10 years ago. The court ruled this entrusted investor and one other who was accused in the trial as not guilty.

Fast-tracking a bill requires consent of at least three-fifths of the members of the National Assembly, whose majority is held by the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party also refuted the court’s finding that the ex-Deutsch Motors head and others who assisted him “failed to achieve their goals of manipulating the market prices of stocks.”

“We are unable to agree that these constitute unsuccessful attempts to manipulate markets,” the party said in the statement.

“It is more than necessary to appoint a special counsel regarding the first lady and her stock trades. We are seeing ample evidence that she is complicit.”

The presidential office said in a statement that the court ruling “directly contradicts” the Democratic Party’s claims so far that the first lady financed the funds for the stock transactions.

“Given the court findings, the Democratic Party should refrain from making groundless claims,” the presidential office said, warning possible legal actions against “fake news surrounding the president and his family.”



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114