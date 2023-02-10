KOMSCO CEO promotes Korean mint products in meeting with global counterparts

CEO of KOMSCO Bahn Jahng-shick (center) attends a conference for the International Mint Directors Association held on Saturday. (KOMSCO)

The future of the coin and bank note printing industry hinges on creative product planning amid the growing diversification of payment methods, the head of the state-run Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation said.

During a gathering with delegates of global minting agencies, CEO Bahn Jahng-shick spoke of the KOMSCO's continued efforts to expand its coining business revolving around Korean cultural icons and content.

“Now, more than ever, technological cooperation between global minting institutions is necessary for the innovation of a new market where networkwide product planning and development of new products can take place," he said at a conference for the chief delegates of the International Mint Directors Association held in Berlin on Feb. 4.

He introduced some of KOMSCO’s recent successful products, such as the Angel’s Talent Zodiac Medal, commemorative medals for K-pop supergroup BTS and world-renowned footballer Son Heung-min.

The latter was displayed at a booth in the conference hall, where the company discussed overseas sales with European dealers.

He also met with Japan Mint CEO Yamana Norio to share success stories and ideas for the advancement of the coin industry. They agreed to strengthen their partnership network through future meetings as well.