Porsche Korea launches crowdfunding campaign for bee conservation

The first batch of honey harvested from Porsche Korea's "Bee'lieve in Dreams" garden is available for sale on Wadiz from Friday to Feb. 24. (Porsche AG)

Porsche Korea on Friday launched a two-week crowdfunding campaign for its bee conservation project, "Bee'lieve in Dreams," the automaker said.

The first batch of honey that was harvested last year from the carmaker's 247-square-meter bee garden in Daemo Mountain, Seoul, has been put up for sale on Wadiz, a crowdfunding platform in Korea, until Feb. 24.

All proceeds will be donated to efforts for growing honey plants and protecting bees from the risk of extinction, the Korean unit of the German automaker said in a press release.

“This occasion is meaningful for us as it is the first honey harvest from our Bee‘lieve in Dreams bee garden, a space for the citizens of Seoul,” CEO Holger Gerrmann said.

“We hope this project will help spread awareness about the significant role of honeybees in a sustainable ecosystem.”

The project, in its third year, is part of the automaker's corporate social responsibility to promoting biodiversity and protecting domestic animals and plants.

About 200,000 honeybees inhabit the garden, which houses some 50 different species of honey plants and 420 trees. It produces about 120 kilograms of honey a year while also contributing to increasing biodiversity and reducing fine dust.

An area as big as nearly 60 percent of the garden was allocated as space for residents to spend time and learn about the importance of honeybees. Nearly 200 people have participated in hands-on education programs there, the carmaker said.