N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.

This photo, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 27, 2022, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) with his daughter during a photo session with officials involved in this month's intercontinental ballistic missile launch. (Korean Central News Agency)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the barracks of the country's military officers together with his daughter to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the armed forces, according to state media Wednesday.

In a speech at a banquet Tuesday following his visit, Kim praised the Korean People's Army as "the strongest troops in the world," according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

He did not deliver any message targeting South Korea or the United States. The visit came amid the possibility that North Korea will stage a nighttime military parade Wednesday for the anniversary.

Kim revealed his apparent second child, Ju-ae, to the outside world in November 2022, as Pyongyang's state-controlled media released photos showing them attending a test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. (Yonhap)