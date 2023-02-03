Stray Kids' 3Racha becomes regular members of Korean Music Copyrights Association

Three members of the K-pop boy band Stray Kids have become official members of the Korea Music Copyright Association.

KOMCA recently announced a list of 25 musicians who have been promoted to regular members, and among them were Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

Since the beginning of the band's career in 2018, the three members have been writing almost all Stray Kids songs under their producing unit name 3Racha. Their songs include the act's chart-topping hits "Hellevator," "God's Menu," "Maniac" and "Thunderous."

Stray Kids is an eight-piece boy band that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 with its debut EP "I Am Not."

KOMCA is a nonprofit copyright body that exists to support its members’ copyrighted content and creative work by protecting their intellectual property rights. Every year, based on the amount of royalties earned in the past three years as of Dec. 31, the organization promotes its top 25 junior members to regular members. Becoming a regular member grants the right to vote at KOMCA's general meetings.

The first K-pop musician to gain regular KOMCA membership was Big Bang's G-Dragon, who had his status promoted in 2011. Other K-pop musicians who are regular members include BtoB's Im Hyun-sik; BTS’ Suga, J-Hope and RM; Winner's Kang Seung-yoon and Mino; Seventeen's Woozi; and solo singers BoA and IU.

Among the 25 songwriters who also became regular members this year are popular rock band Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung-hoon and K-pop songwriter minGtion, who has worked with numerous K-pop acts including Red Velvet, NCT, Taeyeon, Twice, Shinee and GOT7.

Stray Kids is set to make its Japan comeback on Feb. 22 with its debut LP "The Sound." The act is currently traveling around the world with its second world tour "Maniac." On Friday, the act will hold its second show in Bangkok before continuing the tour in Singapore and Australia.