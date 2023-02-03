 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Stray Kids' 3Racha becomes regular members of Korean Music Copyrights Association

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Feb 3, 2023 - 16:59       Updated : Feb 3, 2023 - 16:59
Stray Kids' (from left) Bang Chan, Han and Changbin
Stray Kids' (from left) Bang Chan, Han and Changbin

Three members of the K-pop boy band Stray Kids have become official members of the Korea Music Copyright Association.

KOMCA recently announced a list of 25 musicians who have been promoted to regular members, and among them were Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

Since the beginning of the band's career in 2018, the three members have been writing almost all Stray Kids songs under their producing unit name 3Racha. Their songs include the act's chart-topping hits "Hellevator," "God's Menu," "Maniac" and "Thunderous."

Stray Kids is an eight-piece boy band that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 with its debut EP "I Am Not."

KOMCA is a nonprofit copyright body that exists to support its members’ copyrighted content and creative work by protecting their intellectual property rights. Every year, based on the amount of royalties earned in the past three years as of Dec. 31, the organization promotes its top 25 junior members to regular members. Becoming a regular member grants the right to vote at KOMCA's general meetings.

The first K-pop musician to gain regular KOMCA membership was Big Bang's G-Dragon, who had his status promoted in 2011. Other K-pop musicians who are regular members include BtoB's Im Hyun-sik; BTS’ Suga, J-Hope and RM; Winner's Kang Seung-yoon and Mino; Seventeen's Woozi; and solo singers BoA and IU.

Among the 25 songwriters who also became regular members this year are popular rock band Jannabi vocalist Choi Jung-hoon and K-pop songwriter minGtion, who has worked with numerous K-pop acts including Red Velvet, NCT, Taeyeon, Twice, Shinee and GOT7.

Stray Kids is set to make its Japan comeback on Feb. 22 with its debut LP "The Sound." The act is currently traveling around the world with its second world tour "Maniac." On Friday, the act will hold its second show in Bangkok before continuing the tour in Singapore and Australia.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114