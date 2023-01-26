[Photo News] Brew bot

South Korean telecom giant SK Telecom’s artificial intelligence-powered Barista Robot blends and pours a cup of coffee for a customer. Jointly developed by Doosan Robotics, the robot can make around 20 kinds of coffee, cool ades and other beverages. SKT has made upgrades to the robot to create custom coffee blends and close plastic cup lids. A surveillance camera is also attached to oversee unmanned coffee shops. The company added it is in talks with several specialty coffee chains to supply the barista robots.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com