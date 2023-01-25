 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Hyundai-Kia EVs post double-digit market share in Europe

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jan 25, 2023 - 14:39       Updated : Jan 25, 2023 - 14:39
Hyundai Motor Group’s flagship EV Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group’s flagship EV Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group recorded double-digit market share last year in 10 European countries, stepping up as the fourth-largest carmaker to have sold battery-powered electric vehicles, data showed Wednesday.

Hyundai and its affiliate Kia sold a total of 96,988 EVs with a 10 percent market share in 10 countries including Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain, according to the US-based automotive market tracker Clean Technica. These markets account for 64 percent of the total EV sales in Western Europe.

Hyundai and Kia each sold 54,906 and 42,082 cars there last year.

Volkswagen came in first in EV sales, selling 248,421 units with a 25.6 percent market share. Stellantis and Tesla each sold 136,345 and 130,251 units, ranking second and third.

The bestselling car model was Tesla Model Y, which sold 78,017 units, followed by 67,049 units of Volkswagen ID.4 and 49,645 units of Tesla Model 3.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric came in eight and ninth, each selling 26,305 and 25,797 units. Kia sold 20,752 Niro EVs and 18,226 EV6s, ranking 14th and 19th.

Hyundai's penetration into the European market is meaningful as the region's consumers have strong loyalty to local car brands, industry insiders said.

Coming in fifth after Hyundai in market share was Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, followed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Chinese automakers Geely Auto and SAIC Motor were placed eighth and ninth. The largest Chinese EV maker BYD ranked 13th with 0.4 percent market share.

As latecomers in the EV industry, Japanese car manufacturing companies including Toyota Mazda and Honda were bottom performers, recording 0.1-0.8 percent market share in the 10 countries.



By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114