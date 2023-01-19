 Back To Top
Entertainment

What will BTS' Jin do as a drill instructor?

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 16:34       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 16:34
(Weverse)
(Weverse)

Last December, Jin of BTS officially enlisted for duty, the first of the seven members. Jin has completed five weeks of training at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and has been assigned as an assistant drill instructor as his permanent military position.

The assistant instructor's main responsibility is to discipline recruits and demonstrate training exercises.

Only a handful are selected at each division, and the position requires strict qualifications. To be chosen as an assistant instructor, soldiers need to apply for the position while training and pass a physical examination and an interview. Customarily, the position is often offered to soldiers who show outstanding performance during training.

He will continue his service at the 5th Infantry Division's recruit training center, where he received his training, the military announced last Friday.

It is not uncommon for celebrities to be selected as teaching assistants. Hyun Bin, Chun Jung-myung, Yoo Seung-ho, Go Kyung-pyo, Ok Taec-yeon, and Im Si-wan have also served as army assistants.

After completing the basic training, Jin uploaded a series of photos on Weverse, a platform K-pop idols use to communicate with fans.

"I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting a picture after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care," he wrote.

His discharge date is set for June 12, 2024, and the other BTS members will also soon begin their service.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
